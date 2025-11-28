Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Evercore ISI's target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.86% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GEMI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gemini Space Station to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gemini Space Station from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.73.

Get Gemini Space Station alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Gemini Space Station

Gemini Space Station Stock Up 1.8%

Gemini Space Station stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 431,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,568. Gemini Space Station has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $45.89. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.56.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $50.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million.

Institutional Trading of Gemini Space Station

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEMI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Gemini Space Station Company Profile

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gemini Space Station, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gemini Space Station wasn't on the list.

While Gemini Space Station currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here