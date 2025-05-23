Green Energy Stocks To Follow Today - May 23rd

Darling Ingredients, NWTN, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the production, distribution or advancement of renewable energy sources—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and bioenergy. Investors buy these stocks both to support the transition away from fossil fuels and to potentially benefit from growth driven by climate policies, technological innovation and rising global demand for clean power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts: Sign Up

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.60. 432,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ NWTN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $1.61. 404,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,732. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 143,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,744. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $241.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Darling Ingredients, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darling Ingredients wasn't on the list.

While Darling Ingredients currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here