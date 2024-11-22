Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Insider Sells £277,805.88 in Stock

Haleon plc (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) insider Dawn Allen sold 74,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.68), for a total transaction of £277,805.88 ($349,749.31).

Shares of Haleon stock traded up GBX 7.32 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 379.72 ($4.78). 12,083,513 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,651,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 308.37 ($3.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 400.65 ($5.04). The company has a market cap of £34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,071.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 379.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 356.79.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.16) to GBX 447 ($5.63) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

