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Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Shares Up 1.9% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Health and Happiness (H&H) International logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) rose 1.9% to $1.60 on Friday with just 100 shares traded, sitting roughly at its 50‑day ($1.59) and 200‑day ($1.61) moving averages after a prior close of $1.57.
  • H&H is a Hong Kong–based infant nutrition and maternal/child health company (brands include Biostime) that develops, manufactures and distributes premium milk formulas, probiotics and supplements across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and other Asia‑Pacific markets with multiple quality‑controlled facilities.
  • Interested in Health and Happiness (H&H) International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF - Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International is a Hong Kong–based company specializing in infant nutrition and maternal & child health care products. The company’s core business revolves around the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of premium milk formulas, dietary supplements and related consumables, marketed under brands such as Biostime. Its product suite ranges from infant formulas and organic milks to probiotics and nutritional supplements designed for expectant mothers, infants and young children.

H&H operates multiple manufacturing facilities and quality-control laboratories that comply with internationally recognized standards, enabling the company to serve markets across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and other Asia-Pacific regions.

See Also

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Right Now?

Before you consider Health and Happiness (H&H) International, you'll want to hear this.

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While Health and Happiness (H&H) International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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