Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Shares Up 1.9% - Should You Buy?

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF - Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

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Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International is a Hong Kong–based company specializing in infant nutrition and maternal & child health care products. The company’s core business revolves around the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of premium milk formulas, dietary supplements and related consumables, marketed under brands such as Biostime. Its product suite ranges from infant formulas and organic milks to probiotics and nutritional supplements designed for expectant mothers, infants and young children.

H&H operates multiple manufacturing facilities and quality-control laboratories that comply with internationally recognized standards, enabling the company to serve markets across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and other Asia-Pacific regions.

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