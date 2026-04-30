HMH (NASDAQ:HMH) Upgraded at Zacks Research

HMH (NASDAQ:HMH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

HMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore started coverage on shares of HMH in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HMH in a research note on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of HMH in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HMH from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HMH in a research note on Sunday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HMH has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $28.40.

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HMH Stock Performance

HMH opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. HMH has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at HMH

In other HMH news, insider Roy A. Dyrseth acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 68,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,520. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Mcgee acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 147,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,760. The trade was a 51.37% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,000.

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is an education and learning company that produces curricular content, instructional materials, assessment tools and digital learning platforms primarily for the K–12 market. The company develops and licenses print and digital resources designed to support classroom instruction, remote and blended learning, and student assessment across a range of subjects and grade levels.

HMH’s offerings include core and supplemental curricula, adaptive and online learning technologies, formative and summative assessments, and professional development services for educators.

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