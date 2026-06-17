Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) insider Harlan Robins sold 100,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $1,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,412,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,527,447.46. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,515,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,506. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.15. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: Adaptive Biotechnologies priced an upsized $300 million offering of 0% convertible senior notes due 2031, which raises fresh capital but also signals potential dilution risk and added complexity for shareholders. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay the OrbiMed Purchase Agreement, fund capped call transactions, and repurchase $25 million of stock to help offset dilution. Article Title

Adaptive Biotechnologies priced an upsized $300 million offering of 0% convertible senior notes due 2031, which raises fresh capital but also signals potential dilution risk and added complexity for shareholders. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay the OrbiMed Purchase Agreement, fund capped call transactions, and repurchase $25 million of stock to help offset dilution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed, including Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S. Robins selling 100,000 shares and another 6,160 shares under a 10b5-1 plan. While pre-planned, the volume of insider selling may reinforce caution around the stock. Article Title

Multiple insider sales were disclosed, including Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S. Robins selling 100,000 shares and another 6,160 shares under a 10b5-1 plan. While pre-planned, the volume of insider selling may reinforce caution around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and kept a $22 price target , suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating and kept a , suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings trend remains supportive, with Q1 revenue up 35.1% year over year and results beating expectations, which helps offset some of the financing-related concerns.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,227,917 shares of the company's stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 421,645 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,658 shares of the company's stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,782 shares during the period. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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