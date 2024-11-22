Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells 14,893 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) Director David C. Hardie sold 14,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $193,906.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,091,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,236,876.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.34. 490,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,891. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $568.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,801 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,879 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,123 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company's stock.

HNRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

