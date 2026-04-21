Insider Selling: Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN - Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,500. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bryan Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $75,300.00.

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Intellicheck Mobilisa Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 516,516 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.86 and a beta of 1.00. Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck Mobilisa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,106,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa during the second quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 133,396 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa by 144.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 107,243 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IDN. Zacks Research raised shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intellicheck Mobilisa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck Mobilisa has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDN

Intellicheck Mobilisa Company Profile

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company's technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government‐issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on‐premises hardware or cloud‐based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point‐of‐sale systems.

The firm's flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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