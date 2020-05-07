Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 11,071 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 11,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $664,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher R. Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.49. 2,364,621 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,796. The stock's 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.50.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Stocks Under $10 and On Sale Right Now

During times of market volatility, investors are looking to get return anywhere they can. One approach is to find cheap stocks (i.e. stocks that trade for less than $10). It’s not surprising that many of the cheap stocks can be found on Robinhood. This trading app is popular among millennial investors. And those investors are willing to speculate on cheap stocks.



And it’s easy to see why. Buying 100 shares of a stock that is trading for $5 can seem to be a wise investment if the stock moves higher. After all, if the stock price increases just $1, investors can see a 20% gain.



But that is not always the case. In fact, it’s not usually the case. The trap that some investors fall into is believing that these stocks can be the next Amazon or Apple. And while they do offer a potential reward, they also carry significant risk. It’s important to remember that when a stock is selling for less than $10, there’s usually a reason. And in some cases, it means the stock is under selling pressure.



This is one time when it’s important to remember that inexpensive does not necessarily mean the stock is a good value. However, there are some quality stocks that can be found in the bargain bin. And for many of these stocks, the value is found in a solid dividend that can reward income investors.

View the "8 Stocks Under $10 and On Sale Right Now".