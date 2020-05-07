Douglas I. Kra Sells 6,810 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $570,133.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.15. 979,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,213. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Pegasystems's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems's payout ratio is -9.60%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

