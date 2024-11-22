Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Buys £49,668.87 in Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST - Get Free Report) insider Mark Godson acquired 35,733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,668.87 ($62,531.63).

Just Group Trading Up 1.3 %

JUST stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 140.80 ($1.77). The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,992,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,892. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,542.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.52. Just Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 78.80 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 151.20 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.75, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.38) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

