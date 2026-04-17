Karl Henry Michael Mcphie Sells 30,611 Shares of Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) Stock

Biosig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEX - Get Free Report) CEO Karl Henry Michael Mcphie sold 30,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $32,753.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 969,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,037,246.23. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Biosig Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Biosig Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,969,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.90. Biosig Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on STEX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biosig Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Biosig Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Biosig Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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Biosig Technologies Company Profile

Biosig Technologies NASDAQ: STEX is a medical technology company focused on developing advanced signal acquisition and processing solutions for cardiac electrophysiology. The company’s work centers on improving the clarity and interpretability of intracardiac signals captured during electrophysiology procedures, with the goal of helping clinicians identify arrhythmogenic substrates and make more informed procedural decisions.

Its primary offering is a signal-processing platform that combines proprietary hardware and software to amplify, filter and display intracardiac electrical activity with reduced noise and distortion.

Further Reading

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