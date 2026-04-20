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LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
LEG Immobilien logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped ~15.7%, gapping up before the open to $74.5889 from a $70.40 close, though early trading volume was very light (138 shares).
  • LEG reported a strong quarterly beat with EPS $5.09 vs. $1.77 expected and revenue $273.25M vs. $232.5M consensus, alongside a reported net margin of 122.87% and ROE of 16.27%.
  • LEG Immobilien is a leading German residential landlord with about 130,000 units, a market cap of $5.64 billion and a trailing PE of 3.90.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of LEG Immobilien.

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.40, but opened at $74.5889. LEG Immobilien shares last traded at $74.5889, with a volume of 138 shares changing hands.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 15.7%

The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $273.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. LEG Immobilien had a net margin of 122.87% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

About LEG Immobilien

(Get Free Report)

LEG Immobilien AG is one of Germany's leading residential real estate companies, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of residential and commercial properties. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, the company focuses on providing affordable and sustainable living spaces to a diverse tenant base. Its core business includes the rental and technical management of housing units as well as value-enhancing modernization and maintenance services.

The company's portfolio comprises approximately 130,000 residential units and several thousand commercial spaces, primarily located in North Rhine-Westphalia and adjacent German states.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in LEG Immobilien Right Now?

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