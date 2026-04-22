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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Shares of FWONB saw volume rise to 304 shares, a 103% increase from 150 the prior session, with the stock last trading at $82.00 versus a prior close of $82.41.
  • The stock carries a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, beta of 0.30, a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12.
  • FWONB is a tracking stock for Liberty’s Formula One business, which last reported $999.00 EPS and revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.
  • Five stocks we like better than Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session's volume of 150 shares.The stock last traded at $82.00 and had previously closed at $82.41.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation's Liberty Formula One Series B OTCMKTS: FWONB is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Formula One business. The Formula One Group controls the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship, packaging and selling global media rights, sponsorships, event-hosting agreements, licensing and hospitality to maximize revenue from the sport. The tracking stock structure allows investors to gain exposure specifically to Liberty's Formula 1 assets and cash flows while remaining part of the broader Liberty Media corporate structure.

Formula 1 is a global motorsport and entertainment property that stages a world championship calendar of races across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

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