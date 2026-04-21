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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up — FWONB opened at $82.41 after a prior close of $77.00, representing about a 7.0% jump, with 200 shares traded at the open.
  • Valuation and technicals — the stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E of 37.46, a beta of 0.30, a 50-day SMA of $78.72 and a 200-day SMA of $84.20.
  • What the stock represents — FWONB is a tracking stock that gives investors exposure to Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, which controls F1’s global commercial rights.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.00, but opened at $82.41. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B shares last traded at $82.41, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Stock Up 7.0%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation's Liberty Formula One Series B OTCMKTS: FWONB is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Formula One business. The Formula One Group controls the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship, packaging and selling global media rights, sponsorships, event-hosting agreements, licensing and hospitality to maximize revenue from the sport. The tracking stock structure allows investors to gain exposure specifically to Liberty's Formula 1 assets and cash flows while remaining part of the broader Liberty Media corporate structure.

Formula 1 is a global motorsport and entertainment property that stages a world championship calendar of races across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Right Now?

Before you consider Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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