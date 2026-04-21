Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.00, but opened at $82.41. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B shares last traded at $82.41, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Stock Up 7.0%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation's Liberty Formula One Series B OTCMKTS: FWONB is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Formula One business. The Formula One Group controls the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship, packaging and selling global media rights, sponsorships, event-hosting agreements, licensing and hospitality to maximize revenue from the sport. The tracking stock structure allows investors to gain exposure specifically to Liberty's Formula 1 assets and cash flows while remaining part of the broader Liberty Media corporate structure.

Formula 1 is a global motorsport and entertainment property that stages a world championship calendar of races across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

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