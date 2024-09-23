Free Trial
→ Forget Trump and Kamala (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells £520,131 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Admiral Group logo with Financial Services background

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM - Get Free Report) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 18,510 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,810 ($37.12), for a total value of £520,131 ($687,095.11).

Admiral Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down GBX 7.38 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,817.62 ($37.22). 948,872 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,190. Admiral Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,143 ($41.52). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,783.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,722.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,151.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 71 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Admiral Group's previous dividend of $52.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,641.22%.

About Admiral Group

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should you invest $1,000 in Admiral Group right now?

Before you consider Admiral Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Admiral Group wasn't on the list.

While Admiral Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2024 Cover
These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2024

With average gains of 150% since the start of 2023, now is the time to give these stocks a look and pump up your 2024 portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
Biden’s Capital Gains Tax to Devastate Savings!
Don't let the corrupt elites dictate your future—ACT NOW! This guide is your first step towards financial inde...
Golden Crest | Sponsored
10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk penny stocks. We've all played with them at one time or another, buying shares of a company trading...
MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
7 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Sector Rotation Begins
The myth of the Russell 2000 index is that it's a small-cap index. In reality, the index focuses on both small...
MarketBeat
The election trade you can't lose
Politics is an unpredictable game. But no matter what happens in the next few months... There's one thin...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
A highlight of every earnings season is the announcement of share buybacks. A share buyback is a corporate fin...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

With the VIX fear index experiencing its most significant jump in decades, investors are scrambling to reassess their strategies.

Related Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines