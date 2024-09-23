Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells £520,131 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM - Get Free Report) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 18,510 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,810 ($37.12), for a total value of £520,131 ($687,095.11).

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down GBX 7.38 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,817.62 ($37.22). 948,872 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,190. Admiral Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,143 ($41.52). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,783.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,722.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,151.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 71 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Admiral Group's previous dividend of $52.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,641.22%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

