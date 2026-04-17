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Merlin, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRLN) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Merlin, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRLN) to a "hold" while Roth MKM initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target; MarketBeat shows an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.
  • MRLN stock jumped about 12.6%, opening Wednesday at $16.09 and trading within a 12‑month range of $5.88 to $17.00.
  • Merlin develops AI‑based, aircraft‑agnostic autonomous flight software designed to support takeoff‑to‑landing operations for military and civil aviation programs.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Merlin, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRLN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Merlin, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merlin, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on MRLN

Merlin, Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 12.6%

MRLN stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Merlin, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

About Merlin, Inc. Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Merlin Inc is focused on developing autonomous flight software for legacy and next-generation airborne systems. Its aircraft-agnostic, AI-based software supports takeoff-to-landing autonomous operations for military and civil aviation programs. The company aims to build an AI-based operating software platform intended to support autonomous flight operations across a range of aircraft types.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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