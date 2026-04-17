Merlin, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRLN) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Merlin, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRLN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Merlin, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merlin, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.00.

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Merlin, Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 12.6%

MRLN stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Merlin, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

About Merlin, Inc. Common Stock

Merlin Inc is focused on developing autonomous flight software for legacy and next-generation airborne systems. Its aircraft-agnostic, AI-based software supports takeoff-to-landing autonomous operations for military and civil aviation programs. The company aims to build an AI-based operating software platform intended to support autonomous flight operations across a range of aircraft types.

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