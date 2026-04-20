Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:RJET) Shares Up 4.5% - Here's What Happened

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RJET - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $21.99. 147,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 120,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

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Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:RJET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJET. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $2,091,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company's stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 392,878 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc is a regional airline holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company provides feeder air transportation services under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers in the United States, operating as an affiliate of American Airlines and United Airlines. Mesa Air Group’s operations are conducted through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Mesa Airlines and Mokulele Airlines, which serve domestic markets on a scheduled basis.

Mesa Airlines is the company’s primary regional carrier.

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