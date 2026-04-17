MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JonesTrading

MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JonesTrading to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

HYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised MindWalk from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on MindWalk in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MindWalk in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MindWalk in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.00.

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MindWalk Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of MindWalk stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.63. MindWalk has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23.

MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 million. MindWalk had a negative return on equity of 69.37% and a negative net margin of 66.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in MindWalk by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MindWalk by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in MindWalk by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MindWalk by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MindWalk in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company's stock.

About MindWalk

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation.

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