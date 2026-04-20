Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading 1.3% Higher - Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.75 and last traded at $159.16. 12,908,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 15,435,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.14.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Freedom Capital lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 4.20.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $1,332,443.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 307,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,362,798.84. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 6,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,527.74. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,740 shares of company stock worth $14,672,401.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Nebius Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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