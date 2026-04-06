Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading 3.4% Higher - What's Next?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.84 and last traded at $112.54. 10,863,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 15,005,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.82.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial raised their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company's fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 4.20.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. Analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 26,976 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,664,689.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 616,566 shares in the company, valued at $60,904,389.48. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 73,823 shares of company stock worth $7,457,358 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter valued at $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company's stock worth $198,514,000 after buying an additional 92,710 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Nebius Group by 2,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company's stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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