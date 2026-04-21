Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 1.6% - Here's What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $155.40 and last traded at $156.55. Approximately 9,988,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 15,362,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.16.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NBIS. Citigroup started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Read Our Latest Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total transaction of $720,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 42,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,750,136.20. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,760. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,401.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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