Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.88% from the company's current price.

NUAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. New Street Research set a $8.60 target price on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.80.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Era Energy & Digital

New Era Energy & Digital Price Performance

NUAI opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $305.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.42. New Era Energy & Digital has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative return on equity of 1,588.96% and a negative net margin of 3,342.94%.

Institutional Trading of New Era Energy & Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Era Energy & Digital

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

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