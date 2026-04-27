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Oc Oerlikon Cp (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Oc Oerlikon Cp logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down from a prior close of $5.17 to an open of $4.1350 and last traded at $4.1350 on very light volume (150 shares).
  • Royal Bank of Canada downgraded the stock from "moderate buy" to "hold," and the MarketBeat consensus rating is currently "Hold."
  • The company shows modest leverage and liquidity (debt/equity 0.17, quick ratio 0.91, current ratio 1.06) and the stock is trading below its 50‑day ($5.13) and 200‑day ($4.30) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Oc Oerlikon Cp (OTCMKTS:OERLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.1350. Oc Oerlikon Cp shares last traded at $4.1350, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Oc Oerlikon Cp from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on OERLF

Oc Oerlikon Cp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Oc Oerlikon Cp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG OTCMKTS: OERLF is a Swiss-based technology group headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, that designs, develops and manufactures advanced equipment and services for industrial surface solutions and materials processing. The company's core activities include thin-film deposition and vacuum coating systems used to enhance wear and corrosion resistance on components in aerospace, automotive, tooling and consumer goods industries. Oerlikon also offers polymer processing equipment for the production of manmade fibers and nonwoven fabrics, serving textile producers across the globe.

The origins of Oerlikon date back to early 20th-century Swiss engineering enterprises, with the current corporate structure emerging around the year 2000 through a series of strategic acquisitions and reorganizations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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