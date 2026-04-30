Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.9810, with a volume of 761970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Peakstone Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Peakstone Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKST

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $780.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 189.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKST. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $15,652,000. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,833,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 460,600 shares of the company's stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 952,107 shares of the company's stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,760,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: PKST is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of necessity-based retail and distribution properties. The company specializes in grocery-anchored shopping centers, community and neighborhood retail assets, and a growing portfolio of cold storage and distribution facilities. Peakstone generates rental income under long-term leases with a mix of national grocers, drugstore chains and logistics tenants.

Peakstone’s retail portfolio is anchored by investment-grade tenants in densely populated trade areas, providing tenants with essential goods and services and supporting resilient occupancy and cash flow.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peakstone Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peakstone Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Peakstone Realty Trust currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here