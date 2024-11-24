Periscope Capital Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA - Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. ESH Acquisition comprises about 4.0% of Periscope Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 5.94% of ESH Acquisition worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in ESH Acquisition by 2.9% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 72,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in ESH Acquisition by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in ESH Acquisition by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,341 shares of the company's stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in ESH Acquisition by 94.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 509,286 shares of the company's stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 247,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESHA opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

