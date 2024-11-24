Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE - Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.81% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 420,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 34.3% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 165,931 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,406,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 128,947 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 151.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 594,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 473,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RENE opened at $11.62 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

