Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.46% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 57.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 737,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 268,776 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 776,041 shares of the company's stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,244 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 411,301 shares of the company's stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 331,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company's stock.

Shares of IVCA stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

