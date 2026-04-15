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Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in March

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Pola Orbis logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 34.3% in March to 1,035,357 shares (about 0.5% of shares), with the short-interest ratio effectively infinite because reported average daily volume was zero.
  • The stock was trading flat at $8.70 with a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E of 31.07; it has a low beta (0.16) and 50/200‑day moving averages near $8.70–$8.91.
  • Pola Orbis is a Tokyo‑based premium cosmetics company (brands include Pola, Orbis and Jurlique) that recently beat EPS estimates ($0.13 vs. $0.06) while revenue slightly missed analyst forecasts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pola Orbis.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,035,357 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 770,769 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

PORBF stock remained flat at $8.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Pola Orbis has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.93 million. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc is a Tokyo‐based cosmetics and personal care company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of skincare, makeup, fragrance and health‐food products. Under its flagship brands—Pola, Orbis and Jurlique—the company offers premium anti‐aging and beauty‐enhancing solutions sold through direct sales consultants, company‐operated salons, online channels and select department stores. Its product portfolio spans cleansers, toners, creams, serums, foundation, sun care items and nutritional supplements, catering to diverse consumer needs from daily maintenance to specialized treatments.

The origins of Pola Orbis Holdings date back to 1929 with the founding of Pola Cosmetics, followed by the launch of mail‐order cosmetic specialist Orbis in 1987.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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