Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Trading Up 6.3% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shot up 6.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $91.42 and last traded at $87.02, 2,296,801 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,583,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock worth $1,065,485,000 after buying an additional 3,806,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock worth $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock valued at $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,552 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock valued at $199,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,883 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Dividend stocks are always in fashion. Income investors find that dividend stocks can be a replacement for low-yielding Treasury bonds and other bond options. But dividend stocks can also play a role in the growth investor’s portfolio. Dividend stocks by nature tend to lag behind the broader market. This is due to the nature of the companies that issue dividends. In many cases, these are mature companies who have the liquidity to not only use profits for growth but also to reward shareholders.



However, in a bull market dividend stocks can also provide a significant amount of growth. This can provide investors of all styles with a nice total return. For those that are new to dividend stocks, it’s important to know what to look for in a dividend stock. Yield is important, but it’s not everything.



What you’re looking for is a company that has a proven history of not only issuing dividends but ideally increasing the amount of those dividends on an annual basis.



In this presentation, we’ll highlight eight dividend stocks in various sectors that are the best to buy. And for most of these stocks, they’re a good buy today and well into the future.

View the "8 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now".