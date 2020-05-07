Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Trading Up 13.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.75, approximately 2,637,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,960,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Primo Water's payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Primo Water from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 104.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Primo Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

