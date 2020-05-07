Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $74.62, approximately 30,954,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 13,809,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SQ. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.48.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

