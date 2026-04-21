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Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Webull (NASDAQ:BULL)

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a Buy rating on Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) with a $12 price target, implying roughly a 71% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed but tilts positive: MarketBeat shows a consensus of Moderate Buy and a $13 average price target, based on one Strong Buy, two Buy, one Hold and one Sell.
  • The stock opened at $7.01 with a market cap of about $3.68 billion, a negative trailing P/E (‑5.94), a 12‑month range of $4.50–$33.33, and roughly 92% institutional ownership.
  • Interested in Webull? Here are five stocks we like better.

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.18% from the company's previous close.

BULL has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Webull in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Webull from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Webull from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Webull

Webull Stock Performance

Shares of Webull stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Webull has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webull

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Webull in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Webull in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Webull in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Webull in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Webull in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webull

(Get Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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Analyst Recommendations for Webull (NASDAQ:BULL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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