Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Webull (NASDAQ:BULL)

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.18% from the company's previous close.

BULL has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Webull in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Webull from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Webull from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on Webull

Webull Stock Performance

Shares of Webull stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Webull has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webull

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Webull in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Webull in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Webull in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Webull in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Webull in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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