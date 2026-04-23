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Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Senior logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped down ~9.3% — Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) opened at C$3.81 after a C$4.20 close, trading on light volume of about 1,000 shares.
  • Technicals and balance-sheet cues: the 50-day moving average (C$3.73) sits above the 200-day (C$3.00), the quick ratio is 1.01, current ratio 1.69, and debt-to-equity is a low 0.33.
  • Company profile: Senior designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy original equipment manufacturers.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Senior.

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$4.20, but opened at C$3.81. Senior shares last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Senior Stock Down 9.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.00.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace segment comprise fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, fluid systems, and ducting and control products; and structures consist of precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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