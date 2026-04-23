Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

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Senior Stock Down 9.3%

Senior plc ( OTCMKTS:SNIRF Get Free Report )'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$4.20, but opened at C$3.81. Senior shares last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.00.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace segment comprise fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, fluid systems, and ducting and control products; and structures consist of precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading

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