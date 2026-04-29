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Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Siemens Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down from a $175.64 close to a $124.60 open (about a 29.1% decline), with just 1,288 shares trading at the open.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mildly positive with a consensus of "Moderate Buy" (2 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 3 Hold), and notable moves like UBS upgrading the stock from "strong sell" to "buy."
  • In its latest quarter Siemens Energy beat EPS expectations ($0.91 vs. $0.85) but missed revenue estimates ($11.26B vs. $11.95B), reflecting mixed financials despite the earnings beat.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.64, but opened at $124.60. Siemens Energy shares last traded at $124.60, with a volume of 1,288 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMNEY. UBS Group raised Siemens Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Siemens Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Stock Down 29.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.62 and a 200-day moving average of $153.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Siemens Energy had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG is a global energy technology company headquartered in Germany that provides equipment, systems and services across the power generation and transmission value chains. Established as an independent public company through a spin-off of Siemens AG's energy businesses in 2020, Siemens Energy draws on a long industrial heritage to design, manufacture and service technologies used by utilities, industrial customers and the oil and gas sector.

The company's product and service portfolio includes gas and steam turbines, generators, transformers and high-voltage transmission equipment as well as grid connection and power-conversion systems.

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