Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Down 5.3% - Here's Why

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.1640. 596,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,866,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -174.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 163.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company's core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People's Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company's principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

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