Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,664.54 and last traded at GBX 1,661, with a volume of 64015129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,645.

STAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 1,316.25.

The company has a market cap of £37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,503.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,357.45.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

