Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $62.38 to $62.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.20.

Get SUNB alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on SUNB

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUNB opened at $71.68 on Friday. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $76.77.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc is a North American equipment rental company that supplies a broad range of machinery and related services to construction, industrial, commercial and specialty-market customers. The company's core business is the short- and long-term rental of equipment used for construction, infrastructure, industrial maintenance, specialty events and facilities management, enabling customers to access machinery and tools without the capital outlay of ownership.

Sunbelt's rental fleet covers categories such as earthmoving and compaction equipment, aerial work platforms, material handling, power generation, climate control, pumps, trench safety, access equipment, and a wide selection of light and specialty tools.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock wasn't on the list.

While Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here