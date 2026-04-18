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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunbelt Rentals (NYSE: SUNB) to a hold, while other recent analyst actions are mixed — from Barclays and BNP Paribas initiating positive coverage to Weiss downgrading to hold and RBC cutting its price target and issuing a strong-sell.
  • Analyst consensus is fragmented — 1 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 4 Hold and 2 Sell — with an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.20.
  • Shares opened at $71.68 and trade within a 12-month range of $61.03 to $76.77, close to the consensus price target.
  • Interested in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $62.38 to $62.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SUNB

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUNB opened at $71.68 on Friday. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $76.77.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc is a North American equipment rental company that supplies a broad range of machinery and related services to construction, industrial, commercial and specialty-market customers. The company's core business is the short- and long-term rental of equipment used for construction, infrastructure, industrial maintenance, specialty events and facilities management, enabling customers to access machinery and tools without the capital outlay of ownership.

Sunbelt's rental fleet covers categories such as earthmoving and compaction equipment, aerial work platforms, material handling, power generation, climate control, pumps, trench safety, access equipment, and a wide selection of light and specialty tools.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Right Now?

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