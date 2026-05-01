Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:TDWD) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 6th

Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition's (NASDAQ:TDWD - Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 6th. Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition's lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Get TDWD alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "sell (e)" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition

Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDWD opened at $9.98 on Friday. Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

About Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition

Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here