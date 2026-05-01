Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:TDWD) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 6th

Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition's (NASDAQ:TDWD - Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 6th. Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition's lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "sell (e)" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".
View Our Latest Report on Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition
Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TDWD opened at $9.98 on Friday. Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $9.98.
About Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition
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