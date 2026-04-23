Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD - Get Free Report) NYSE: TD's stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$125.95 and traded as high as C$144.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$142.93, with a volume of 2,258,383 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$148.00 to C$138.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$132.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$139.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$125.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD - Get Free Report) NYSE: TD last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of C$16.63 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Toronto-Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada's two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank's U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

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