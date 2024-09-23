TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Dustin Haw Sells 20,000 Shares

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK - Get Free Report) Director Dustin Haw sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total transaction of C$2,000,000.00.

Shares of TVK stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$96.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$87.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.95. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$30.45 and a twelve month high of C$101.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.67.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.21). TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4533821 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TerraVest Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TVK shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TerraVest Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

