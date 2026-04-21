United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,251.99 and traded as high as GBX 1,351.50. United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,350.50, with a volume of 3,838,605 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,450 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,396.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.4%

The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,340.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.15.

Insider Transactions at United Utilities Group

In related news, insider Marina Wyatt bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,269 per share, for a total transaction of £30,456. Insiders have purchased 2,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,348 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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