USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,828,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session's volume of 18,096,428 shares.The stock last traded at $22.8340 and had previously closed at $19.95.

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Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on USAR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 price target on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USAR

USA Rare Earth Stock Up 9.3%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at USA Rare Earth

In other news, Director Carolyn Trabuco acquired 1,300 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $29,380. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Blitzer bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 847,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,170,400. This trade represents a 13.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of USA Rare Earth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in USA Rare Earth by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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