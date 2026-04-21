USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $22.85. 27,784,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 18,617,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

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More USA Rare Earth News

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Signed a definitive agreement to buy Brazil’s Serra Verde for about $2.8 billion — adds a producing mine and processing capacity and claims to be the only scaled producer of all four magnetic rare-earths outside Asia; deal includes a 15‑year, 100% offtake arrangement supported by U.S. government/private capital, which materially strengthens USAR’s mine-to-magnets strategy. USA Rare Earth Announces Definitive Agreement

Signed a definitive agreement to buy Brazil’s Serra Verde for about $2.8 billion — adds a producing mine and processing capacity and claims to be the only scaled producer of all four magnetic rare-earths outside Asia; deal includes a 15‑year, 100% offtake arrangement supported by U.S. government/private capital, which materially strengthens USAR’s mine-to-magnets strategy. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an "Outperform" and $29 price target (roughly mid-to-high teens/20s % upside from recent levels), providing a new institutional endorsement that can attract buyers. Wedbush Initiates USAR at Outperform

Wedbush initiated coverage with an "Outperform" and $29 price target (roughly mid-to-high teens/20s % upside from recent levels), providing a new institutional endorsement that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Broad media and analyst bullishness around the Serra Verde deal (CNBC, WSJ and multiple outlets): the acquisition is being framed as a geopolitical and supply-chain play to reduce Western dependence on Asia — a narrative that attracts sector and thematic investors. CNBC: USA Rare Earth to buy Serra Verde

Broad media and analyst bullishness around the Serra Verde deal (CNBC, WSJ and multiple outlets): the acquisition is being framed as a geopolitical and supply-chain play to reduce Western dependence on Asia — a narrative that attracts sector and thematic investors. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity was observed around the announcement (noted elevated call volumes), suggesting speculative/leveraged positioning that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals.

Unusually heavy call-option activity was observed around the announcement (noted elevated call volumes), suggesting speculative/leveraged positioning that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Company hosted M&A calls and published slides/transcript that detail integration and funding plans for Serra Verde — useful for investors doing due diligence. M&A Call Transcript

Company hosted M&A calls and published slides/transcript that detail integration and funding plans for Serra Verde — useful for investors doing due diligence. Negative Sentiment: The deal is equity‑heavy: USAR will pay $300 million cash and issue ~126.849 million new USAR shares — a large issuance that will dilute existing shareholders and could pressure near-term EPS and multiples. Mining-Technology: USA Rare Earth to acquire Serra Verde

The deal is equity‑heavy: USAR will pay $300 million cash and issue ~126.849 million new USAR shares — a large issuance that will dilute existing shareholders and could pressure near-term EPS and multiples. Negative Sentiment: Company posted a recent quarterly EPS miss (reported negative EPS and low revenue), so investors must balance strategic growth with continuing operating losses and integration execution risk.

Company posted a recent quarterly EPS miss (reported negative EPS and low revenue), so investors must balance strategic growth with continuing operating losses and integration execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Equity-funded acquisitions often attract short-term skepticism because of dilution — some coverage flagged that dynamic even as markets cheered the strategic rationale. Invezz: USAR stock jumps

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 price target on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Rare Earth presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at USA Rare Earth

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Carolyn Trabuco bought 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,380. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Blitzer bought 100,000 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 847,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,170,400. This represents a 13.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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