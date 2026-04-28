USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Price Down 3.1% - What's Next?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 14,926,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 18,688,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 target price on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USAR

USA Rare Earth Trading Down 3.1%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Carolyn Trabuco acquired 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,380. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Blitzer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 847,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,170,400. The trade was a 13.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,304,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 1,461,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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