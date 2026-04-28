Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of Vistance Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $9.64. Vistance Networks shares last traded at $9.6130, with a volume of 2,169,449 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VISN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistance Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Vistance Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold (c)" rating on the stock. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Vistance Networks in a report on Thursday, February 26th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vistance Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vistance Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Vistance Networks

Vistance Networks Stock Down 48.5%

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $18.33.

Vistance Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $10.00 dividend.

About Vistance Networks

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

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