Media stories about OBLN stock have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Obalon Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -1.8 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned news stories about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock's share price in the near term. View the latest news aboutObalon Therapeutics.