NASDAQ:OBLN
Obalon Therapeutics Stock Price, Forecast & News
$0.79 -0.08 (-9.20 %) (As of 05/11/2020 11:28 AM ET)
Today's Range$0.75Now: $0.79▼$0.83
50-Day Range$0.65MA: $0.81▼$1.63
52-Week Range$0.62Now: $0.79▼$19.20
Volume221,529 shs
Average Volume670,057 shs
Market Capitalization$6.11 million
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend YieldN/A
Beta-1.19

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.Read More Beat the Market (BTM) Rank™ 3.0 Analyst's Opinion Consensus RatingObalon Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings.Price Target Upside/DownsideAccording to analysts' consensus price target of $10.00, Obalon Therapeutics has a potential upside of 1,160.2% from its current price of $0.79.Amount of Analyst CoverageObalon Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days. Previous Next 2.4 Community Rank Outperform VotesObalon Therapeutics has received 245 “outperform” votes. (Add your “outperform” vote.)Underperform VotesObalon Therapeutics has received 265 “underperform” votes. (Add your “underperform” vote.)Community SentimentObalon Therapeutics has received 51.96% “underperform” votes from our community.MarketBeat's community ratings are surveys of what our community members think about Obalon Therapeutics and other stocks. Vote “Outperform” if you believe OBLN will outperform the S&P 500 over the long term. Vote “Underperform” if you believe OBLN will underperform the S&P 500 over the long term. You may vote once every thirty days. Previous Next 0.0 Dividend Strength Dividend YieldObalon Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend.Dividend GrowthObalon Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Previous Next 0.0 Company Ownership Insider Buying vs. Insider SellingIn the past three months, Obalon Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.Percentage Held by InsidersOnly 14.30% of the stock of Obalon Therapeutics is held by insiders.Percentage Held by InstitutionsOnly 16.33% of the stock of Obalon Therapeutics is held by institutions. Previous Next 0.6 Earnings and Valuation Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the MarketThe P/E ratio of Obalon Therapeutics is -0.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.Price to Earnings Ratio vs. SectorThe P/E ratio of Obalon Therapeutics is -0.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.Price to Book Value per Share RatioObalon Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities. Analyst Opinion: 3.0
Community Rank: 2.4
Dividend Strength: 0.0
Insider Behavior: 0.0
Valuation: 0.6

Overall Beat the Market Rank™1.21 out of 5 stars

Industry, Sector and Symbol
Stock Exchange NASDAQ
Industry Surgical & medical instruments
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorMedical
Current SymbolNASDAQ:OBLN
CUSIPN/A
CIK1427570
Webhttp://www.obalon.com/
Phone844-362-2566

Debt
Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.04
Current Ratio4.59
Quick Ratio4.10

Price-To-Earnings
Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E RatioN/A
P/E GrowthN/A

Sales & Book Value
Annual Sales$3.28 million
Price / Sales1.86
Cash FlowN/A
Price / Cash FlowN/A
Book Value$2.06 per share
Price / Book0.38

Profitability
EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)N/A
Net Income$-23,680,000.00
Net Margins-721.61%
Return on Equity-186.35%
Return on Assets-98.02%

Miscellaneous
Employees100
Outstanding Shares7,730,000
Market Cap$6.11 million
Next Earnings DateN/A
OptionableOptionable

NASDAQ:OBLN Rates by TradingView Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Frequently Asked Questions How has Obalon Therapeutics' stock been impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)? Obalon Therapeutics' stock was trading at $1.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OBLN shares have decreased by 23.7% and is now trading at $0.7935. View which stocks have been most impacted by Coronavirus. Do Wall Street analysts recommend investors buy shares of Obalon Therapeutics? 2 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Obalon Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Hold." View analyst ratings for Obalon Therapeutics. How were Obalon Therapeutics' earnings last quarter? Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February, 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company earned $0.79 million during the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.61% and a negative return on equity of 186.35%. View Obalon Therapeutics' earnings history. When did Obalon Therapeutics' stock split? How did Obalon Therapeutics' stock split work? Obalon Therapeutics's stock reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 25th 2019. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th 2019. The number of shares owned by shareholders was adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th 2019. An investor that had 100 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock prior to the reverse split would have 10 shares after the split. What price target have analysts set for OBLN? 2 brokerages have issued 12 month price targets for Obalon Therapeutics' stock. Their forecasts range from $10.00 to $10.00. On average, they anticipate Obalon Therapeutics' stock price to reach $10.00 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 1,160.2% from the stock's current price. View analysts' price targets for Obalon Therapeutics. Has Obalon Therapeutics been receiving favorable news coverage? Media stories about OBLN stock have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Obalon Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -1.8 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned news stories about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock's share price in the near term. View the latest news aboutObalon Therapeutics. Who are some of Obalon Therapeutics' key competitors? Some companies that are related to Obalon Therapeutics include Biostage (BSTG), DarioHealth (DRIO), Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG), Endologix (ELGX), RA Medical Systems (RMED), Atossa Genetics (ATOS), Titan Medical (TMDI), Avinger (AVGR), Lianluo Smart (LLIT), Dynatronics (DYNT), Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI), Sintx Technologies (SINT), Invivo Therapeutics (NVIV), Encision (ECIA) and PlusTherapeuticsInc . (PSTV). View all competitors. What other stocks do shareholders of Obalon Therapeutics own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Obalon Therapeutics investors own include Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Opko Health (OPK), Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV), Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), Inpixon (INPX), Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX), Vaxart (VXRT), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Co-Diagnostics (CODX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP). Who are Obalon Therapeutics' key executives? Obalon Therapeutics' management team includes the following people: Mr. Andrew P. Rasdal, Exec. Chairman (Age 61)Dr. Kelly Huang Ph.D., CEO, Pres & Director (Age 50)Mr. William John Plovanic CFA, CFO & Sec. (Age 50)Mr. Mark C. Brister, Chief Technology Officer (Age 57)Ms. Daina Schmidt, VP of Marketing When did Obalon Therapeutics IPO? (OBLN) raised $75 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, October 6th 2016. The company issued 5,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share. UBS Investment Bank, Canaccord Genuity and Stifel served as the underwriters for the IPO and BTIG was co-manager. What is Obalon Therapeutics' stock symbol? Obalon Therapeutics trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "OBLN." How do I buy shares of Obalon Therapeutics? Shares of OBLN can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Obalon Therapeutics' mailing address is 5421 Avenida Encinas Suite F, Carlsbad CA, 92008. The company can be reached via phone at 844-362-2566 or via email at [email protected]