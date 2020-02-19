Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. Read More…
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Frequently Asked Questions
What is Tesla's stock symbol?
Tesla trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TSLA."
How were Tesla's earnings last quarter?
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January, 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The electric vehicle producer earned $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. View Tesla's Earnings History.
When is Tesla's next earnings date?
What price target have analysts set for TSLA?
36 brokers have issued 1 year price targets for Tesla's stock. Their forecasts range from $54.00 to $808.00. On average, they anticipate Tesla's stock price to reach $454.62 in the next year. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 47.0%. View Analyst Price Targets for Tesla.
What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for Tesla?
36 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Tesla in the last year. There are currently 17 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Hold." View Analyst Ratings for Tesla.
Has Tesla been receiving favorable news coverage?
Headlines about TSLA stock have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of -2.7 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned news stories about the electric vehicle producer a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock's share price in the near term. View News Stories for Tesla.
Who are some of Tesla's key competitors?
Some companies that are related to Tesla include Toyota Motor (TM), VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (VWAGY), Daimler (DDAIF), General Motors (GM), Honda Motor (HMC), VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY), Ferrari (RACE), Ford Motor (F), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU), PACCAR (PCAR), Nissan Motor (NSANY), SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY), Hyundai Motor (HYMLF), PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) and GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (GELYY).
What other stocks do shareholders of Tesla own?
Who are Tesla's key executives?
Tesla's management team includes the folowing people:
- Mr. Elon R. Musk, Founder, CEO & Director (Age 47)
- Mr. Jeffrey B. Straubel, Chief Technology Officer (Age 43)
- Mr. Jerome Guillen, Pres of Automotive Division (Age 46)
- Mr. Zachary Kirkhorn, Chief Financial Officer (Age 34)
- Mr. Vaibhav Taneja, Corp. Controller & Chief Accounting Officer (Age 41)
Who are Tesla's major shareholders?
Tesla's stock is owned by a variety of of institutional and retail investors. Top institutional investors include Baillie Gifford & Co. (7.67%), Capital World Investors (5.90%), Renaissance Technologies LLC (2.18%), Jennison Associates LLC (2.17%), Bamco Inc. NY (0.90%) and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. (0.68%). Company insiders that own Tesla stock include Andrew D Baglino, Antonio J Gracias, Brad W Buss, Deepak Ahuja, Elon Musk, Eric Branderiz, Jeffrey B Straubel, Jerome M Guillen, John Douglas Field, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, Kimbal Musk, Linda Johnson Rice, Robyn M Denholm, Stephen T Jurvetson, Vaibhav Taneja and Zachary Kirkhorn. View Institutional Ownership Trends for Tesla.
Which major investors are selling Tesla stock?
TSLA stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Public Investment Fund, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, ARK Investment Management LLC, SG Americas Securities LLC, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. and Soma Equity Partners LP. Company insiders that have sold Tesla company stock in the last year include Andrew D Baglino, Antonio J Gracias, Brad W Buss, Jeffrey B Straubel, Jerome M Guillen, Kimbal Musk, Stephen T Jurvetson, Vaibhav Taneja and Zachary Kirkhorn. View Insider Buying and Selling for Tesla.
Which major investors are buying Tesla stock?
TSLA stock was bought by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Renaissance Technologies LLC, Capital World Investors, Baillie Gifford & Co., Lord Abbett & CO. LLC, Bank of Montreal Can, First Trust Advisors LP, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd and Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.. Company insiders that have bought Tesla stock in the last two years include Elon Musk, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson and Robyn M Denholm. View Insider Buying and Selling for Tesla.
How do I buy shares of Tesla?
Shares of TSLA can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab.
What is Tesla's stock price today?
One share of TSLA stock can currently be purchased for approximately $858.40.
How big of a company is Tesla?
Tesla has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion and generates $24.58 billion in revenue each year. The electric vehicle producer earns $-862,000,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or ($4.92) on an earnings per share basis. Tesla employs 48,817 workers across the globe.View Additional Information About Tesla.
What is Tesla's official website?
How can I contact Tesla?
Tesla's mailing address is 3500 DEER CREEK ROAD, PALO ALTO CA, 94304. The electric vehicle producer can be reached via phone at 650-681-5000 or via email at [email protected]
