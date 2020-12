The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a combination of the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust was formed on November 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More