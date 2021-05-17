Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable rate senior loans to corporations, partnerships, and other entities which operate in a variety of industries and geographical regions. The fund typically employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust and Van Kampen Senior Income Trust. Invesco Senior Income Trust was formed on June 23, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

