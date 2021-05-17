 Skip to main content
NYSE:VVR

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Forecast, Price & News

$4.24
+0.02 (+0.47 %)
(As of 05/17/2021 02:08 PM ET)
Today's Range
$4.23
$4.24
50-Day Range
$4.17
$4.27
52-Week Range
$3.24
$4.28
Volume1,221 shs
Average Volume540,719 shs
Market CapitalizationN/A
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend Yield0.06%
BetaN/A
About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable rate senior loans to corporations, partnerships, and other entities which operate in a variety of industries and geographical regions. The fund typically employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust and Van Kampen Senior Income Trust. Invesco Senior Income Trust was formed on June 23, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

Headlines

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend
May 5, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
May 1, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Invesco Senior Income Trust Common Stock (DE) (VVR)
November 6, 2020 |  nasdaq.com
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Invesco High Income Trust II and Invesco Senior Income Trust Declare Dividends and Announce Adoption of Managed Distribution Plans for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and Invesco Senior Income Trust
October 16, 2020 |  finance.yahoo.com
Invesco Senior Income Trust increases dividend by 5%
October 1, 2020 |  seekingalpha.com
Invesco Senior Income Trust
September 14, 2020 |  fool.com
Invesco Senior Income Trust cuts dividend by ~17%
July 1, 2020 |  seekingalpha.com
Invesco Senior Income Trust declares $0.024 dividend
January 2, 2020 |  seekingalpha.com
Invesco Senior Income Trust Common Stock (DE) (VVR) Dividend History
September 18, 2019 |  www.nasdaq.com
Saba Capital Reaches Agreements with Three Invesco Closed-End Funds
June 14, 2019 |  finance.yahoo.com
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NYSE
Industry Investment Trusts/Mutual Funds
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorMiscellaneous
Current SymbolNYSE:VVR
Previous Symbol
CUSIPN/A
CIK1059366
Webwww.invesco.com
Phone404-892-0896
EmployeesN/A
Year FoundedN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual SalesN/A
Price / SalesN/A
Cash FlowN/A
Price / Cash FlowN/A
Book ValueN/A
Price / BookN/A

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)N/A
Net IncomeN/A
Net MarginsN/A
Return on EquityN/A
Return on AssetsN/A

Debt

Debt-to-Equity RatioN/A
Current RatioN/A
Quick RatioN/A

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E RatioN/A
P/E GrowthN/A

Miscellaneous

Outstanding SharesN/A
Market CapN/A
Next Earnings DateN/A
OptionableNot Optionable

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

0.48 out of 5 stars

Miscellaneous Sector

113th out of 172 stocks

Investment Trusts/Mutual Funds Industry

107th out of 165 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 0.0Community Rank: 2.4Dividend Strength: 0.0Insider Behavior: 0.0Valuation: 0.0 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -
speech bubbles
speech bubbles











Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Frequently Asked Questions

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust?

Wall Street analysts have given Invesco Senior Income Trust a "N/A" rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Invesco Senior Income Trust wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

Are investors shorting Invesco Senior Income Trust?

Invesco Senior Income Trust saw a increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 146,300 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
View Invesco Senior Income Trust's Short Interest.

How has Invesco Senior Income Trust's stock price been impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)?

Invesco Senior Income Trust's stock was trading at $3.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VVR stock has increased by 13.7% and is now trading at $4.24.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

How often does Invesco Senior Income Trust pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Invesco Senior Income Trust?

Invesco Senior Income Trust announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
View Invesco Senior Income Trust's dividend history.

Is Invesco Senior Income Trust a good dividend stock?

Invesco Senior Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 0.06%.
View Invesco Senior Income Trust's dividend history.

Who are Invesco Senior Income Trust's key executives?

Invesco Senior Income Trust's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Colin D. Meadows, Principal Exec. Officer and Pres (Age 50)
  • Mr. Ronald Elwin Robison, Managing Director of Van Kampen Advisors Inc (Age 82)
  • Mr. Jeffrey M. Scott C.F.A., CFA, Mang.
  • Mr. Gerard Fogarty, VP
  • Mr. Philip Yarrow CFA, Portfolio Mang.
  • Mr. Thomas Ewald, Portfolio Mang.
  • Mr. Scott Baskind, Portfolio Mang.

Who are some of Invesco Senior Income Trust's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Invesco Senior Income Trust include Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD), Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP), Aberdeen International (AABVF), Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD), AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB), AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH), Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF), Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC), BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO), BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT), BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) and BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (MUI).
View all of VVR's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Invesco Senior Income Trust own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Invesco Senior Income Trust investors own include Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY), Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX), PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), Twitter (TWTR), Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), CVS Health (CVS), Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL), Granite Oil (GXOCF), STAG Industrial (STAG) and AT&T (T).

What is Invesco Senior Income Trust's stock symbol?

Invesco Senior Income Trust trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "VVR."

Who are Invesco Senior Income Trust's major shareholders?

Invesco Senior Income Trust's stock is owned by a variety of retail and institutional investors. Top institutional shareholders include Bramshill Investments LLC (0.00%), Penserra Capital Management LLC (0.00%), Beach Point Capital Management LP (0.00%), UBS Group AG (0.00%), Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC (0.00%) and Advisors Asset Management Inc. (0.00%).
View institutional ownership trends for Invesco Senior Income Trust.

Which major investors are selling Invesco Senior Income Trust stock?

VVR stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Bramshill Investments LLC, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd, UBS Group AG, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC, Financial Enhancement Group LLC, Ameriprise Financial Inc., Guggenheim Capital LLC, and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc..
View insider buying and selling activity for Invesco Senior Income Trust or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which major investors are buying Invesco Senior Income Trust stock?

VVR stock was acquired by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Beach Point Capital Management LP, Penserra Capital Management LLC, Stifel Financial Corp, Advisors Asset Management Inc., Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC, Prospera Financial Services Inc, Camelot Portfolios LLC, and Congress Park Capital LLC.
View insider buying and selling activity for Invesco Senior Income Trust or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust?

Shares of VVR can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Invesco Senior Income Trust's stock price today?

One share of VVR stock can currently be purchased for approximately $4.24.

What is Invesco Senior Income Trust's official website?

The official website for Invesco Senior Income Trust is www.invesco.com.

Where are Invesco Senior Income Trust's headquarters?

Invesco Senior Income Trust is headquartered at 1555 Peachtree St NE Ste 1800, ATLANTA, GA 30309-2499, United States.

How can I contact Invesco Senior Income Trust?

Invesco Senior Income Trust's mailing address is 1555 Peachtree St NE Ste 1800, ATLANTA, GA 30309-2499, United States. The investment management company can be reached via phone at 404-892-0896.


